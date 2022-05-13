Letter: Addressing issues with unity

My name is Rick Coplen. I respectfully request your vote in the Democratic Primary for US Congress (PA10) on May 17 so that I can:

Defeat Rep. Scott Perry in November and defend our democracy, voting rights and world-class elections systems.

Raise family incomes and lower the cost of essentials like groceries, childcare and health care (including prescriptions).

Strengthen public education and workforce training while offering universal pre-K, affordable childcare and student debt relief.

Address the climate crisis so future generations have a sustainable environment and clean air and water.

Protect reproductive rights so women can make their own health care choices.

Government, acting alone, cannot solve these complex challenges. However, elected officials who practice facilitative leadership can collaborate with partners from business, nonprofits, academia and faith communities to solve them.

The cornerstone of our commUNITY-led solutions should be investment in our people and economic capacity building systems, including public education, workforce training, public health, addiction treatment and infrastructure.

Today, many families suffer from increased costs of essentials (aka inflation). We can help with a cross-sector approach. First, these families need higher wage jobs, which are accessible by increased education and skills development, as well as a federal minimum-wage increase. Additionally, lower prices can also be facilitated by the contractionary monetary policies of an independent Federal Reserve Bank, by strengthening our supply chain and transportation systems, committing to renewable energy sources to eliminate dependence on foreign energy markets, and incentives for more regenerative agricultural practices that increase the supply of those crops.

As we look to find common ground on which to rebuild our national unity, let’s consider JFK’s wisdom, "We all cherish our children's future." Our children’s future should be the goal that unites us today across partisan and socio-economic divides.

United, we can all do better!

Rick Coplen

Candidate for the 10th Congressional District seat

