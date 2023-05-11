In the past weeks there has been significant interest in the school board elections. We have seen many signs. There have been numerous letters to the editor, news articles and mailings.

There is a deep concern which has not been mentioned a single time. It is a most pressing matter and, if not addressed and solved, will render other concerns moot.

According to new articles and reports, a decade ago there were approximately 21,000 new teaching certificates issued annually in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Today, the number is 6,000 to 7,000 annually. This shortfall is unsustainable and, if the trend is not reversed, will undermine our entire system of public education. It can be viewed as the proverbial “canary in the coal mine.”

The reasons for this decline in available teachers are too numerous to elaborate on in this space. It is common to every district. Just as the problem is universal, so too will be the solution.

We should convene a task force to: 1. quantify our local need for teachers, 2. identify the impediments in securing new teachers and, 3. develop a plan to retain talent and put in place the requisite strategies and resources to ensure a favorable outcome. The task force should include, at minimum, representation from school districts, education associations, institutions of higher education, state legislators, business organizations and students. This task force can coordinate with statewide efforts such as “PA Needs Teachers” and support legislation to provide financial resources which support young people pursuing degrees in education.

It is my belief and hope that as we collaborate on this effort, we will address many of the issues which are points of contention in our school board races.

Rick Rovegno

Candidate for South Middleton School Board