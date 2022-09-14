Letter: Address rise of homeless

Dear Editor:
Rumor has it there's about to be a 2008-style economic crash, which will mean a lot of homeless people. Social service agencies would be wise to get a jump on the ball and petition “whomever” to zone a place of land in Cumberland County to set up a “Camp Hope” (see “Camp Hope” in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and the New York Times article from 2015).
It’s not that complicated. Tent sites could be set up for less than $100 per site, possibly out near Route 11 so the residents can have access to a bus route, services and jobs.
Ronald Bates
Carlisle