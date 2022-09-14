 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Address rise of homeless

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

Rumor has it there's about to be a 2008-style economic crash, which will mean a lot of homeless people. Social service agencies would be wise to get a jump on the ball and petition “whomever” to zone a place of land in Cumberland County to set up a “Camp Hope” (see “Camp Hope” in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and the New York Times article from 2015).

It’s not that complicated. Tent sites could be set up for less than $100 per site, possibly out near Route 11 so the residents can have access to a bus route, services and jobs.

Ronald Bates

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tired of all the lying

Letter: Tired of all the lying

What do conservative Republicans have against the 9th Commandment? “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”

Letter: The wrong amendment

Letter: The wrong amendment

I see the State Legislature has drafted six more, special interest-based, amendments to the Constitution. I will not comment on the merits of …

Letter: Scrub the platform

Letter: Scrub the platform

Politics used to be more simple. With a small number of political parties, you could choose conservative or liberal. There would be a consensu…

Letter: I'm not one of them

Letter: I'm not one of them

I don’t know either candidate, but I know I’m not “one of them,” referring to a recent television commercial made by Mr. Fetterman, the Democr…

Letter: A personality contest?

Letter: A personality contest?

Have you seen them? Those television ads for our two Senatorial candidates, that can lure you into nothing more than a personality contest bet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News