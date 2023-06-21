I'm reading your coverage about efforts by the Cumberland County commissioners to get increased funding for community-based mental health services in the 2023-2024 state budget. I've just written to my representative that this is a time-sensitive matter.

Our county is grappling with a potential $2.5 million deficit in the county's mental health budget, you report. Other counties are too.

This is the time for monies, including rainy day funds, to be distributed to help populations that have been damaged by the pandemic and stingy finances over recent years. We have problems. Let's address them. When I think of subsidies to the horseracing industry, for one, it seems to me we're screwed up in our priorities. I'm wondering if their lobbyists are getting undue attention when business assures us that it has all the answers.

As Commissioner Vince DeFilippo is quoted as saying in The Sentinel of June 16: "The key thing here is we have to make sure that our state legislature understands that this is not a one-year fix. It has to be a multiyear solution."

According to Mental Health director Ann Strite. " We want to be sending our contracts through. We have smaller providers who rely exclusively on funds from the county to pay their staff."

To me that makes this a business/employment issue.

Asking my rep what his thoughts are about this.

Barbara Pearce

Monroe Township