Letter: Actual boots on the ground

Perhaps now is the time to examine the Russian-Ukrainian crisis from the view of a major participant - the Russian soldier. This "account," based on my 40 years studying Soviet/Russian military affairs, presumes how the average infantry soldier sees the coming conflict with the West:

The soldiers? Who cares about the soldiers? We're supposed to scare the hell out of the Americans and their European lackeys, but how do you do that with 30% of the soldiers sick, our equipment parked side-by-side in unit configurations, hoping it will start.

And where are the soldiers? We're packed together in group tents in typical Russian style so we can be watched. Try using the latrine tents in sub-freezing temperatures. Privacy? What privacy? Don't foist Western standards on us. After all, we are (mostly) Russians.

Try eating subsistent meals in the warm-up tents with soldiers puking beside you, guys too sick to pull guard duty, latrine duty or KP. Even the so-called "elite" units - the ones you see in our propaganda videos - are sick of the snow, the cold and the crap.

If your two-year conscription term is up, what do they say? Stay there, shut up or off you go to the disciplinary tent. Beatings, there's plenty of that. They would just as much shoot us as threaten the enemy.

Can we use our vehicles to keep warm? Hell no. How are we to conduct a "strategic thrust" if we use petrol just to keep troops warm? How long can we huddle together, shivering, teeth chattering like apes, while the generals and politicians talk, meeting in warm rooms, sleeping in real beds, with plenty to eat and drink?

David Twining

West Pennsboro Township

