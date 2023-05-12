It is no secret that Cumberland County is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state. Despite the proven benefits of walking and biking paths, including improved physical and mental health and reduced traffic congestion, our entrenched county commissioners have recklessly ignored growth by failing to prioritize the needs of pedestrians. The tragic consequences of this inaction were brought to light when a 13-year-old lost his life on March 29, 2023, while crossing the Carlisle Pike. Moreover, three months after my campaign for Hampden commissioner on this very issue, during which I was labeled a fear-monger, a 10-year-old child was hit and remained in a coma for an extended period.

The fact that these two children were unable to safely navigate their own community is a clear indication that Commissioners Vince DiFilippo and Gary Eichelberger have failed in their duty to ensure the safety of all citizens. It is not enough to simply pay lip service to the idea of walkability; we need action, investment and a commitment to making our streets safe.

Unfortunately, Commissioners DiFilippo and Eichelberger seem more interested in selling our treasured nursing home and abandoning the seniors that live there than in meeting the physical and mental health needs of our community. This is unacceptable. Commissioners DiFilippo and Eichelberger have a responsibility to represent all citizens, seniors, families and children alike.

The tragic cases of the 10-year-old in a coma and the 13-year-old who lost his life should serve as a wake-up call to our county commissioners. We cannot continue to ignore the needs of pedestrians and expect to have safe and healthy communities. It is time for our elected officials to take action, invest in infrastructure, promote safe pedestrian transportation and make our streets safe. The time for talk is over; it’s time for action.

John Matthew Smith

Democratic candidate for Cumberland County Commissioner