Letter: Access to abortion care is pro-life

No one is anti-life. The decision to have an abortion is never taken lightly and when decided it is always to protect the life and future of the pregnant woman. A pregnant woman, with the counsel of her doctors, partner, family and clergy, makes the decision based on what is best for her life and her future. That is pro-life! If we enact policies that do not take the pregnant woman into consideration and what she wants for her life, how can we call it pro-life? This pro-life label is misleading and inaccurate. We should call it what it really is - pro-birth.

According to the Commonwealth Fund and the American Journal of Managed Care, the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries. We also have the lowest overall supply of midwives and obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYNs). Carrying a child to term poses enormous risks in this country. Is forcing a woman to give birth really pro-life considering the risks?

The passing of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) helped women gain access to maternity care in that it mandated coverage for free preventive services, expanded Medicaid eligibility, offered premium subsidies for low-income women, and provided coverage for young women. The same people passing restrictive abortion bans also tried to gut the Affordable Care Act. Pro-life?

Abortion is never going away, and restrictions are enacted with the explicit and cruel intent of creating hardship. We all know what happens when abortion is not legal. They are still performed but not safely. Women will die. Pro-life?

Our country should adopt policies that protect the born and allow women to make their own decisions about their future. Stop using the phrase pro-life. Restricting access to abortion care is not pro-life. It is pro-birth.

Jo Bitzer

Upper Allen Township