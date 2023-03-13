I feel compelled to reply to Barbara Pearce’s letter in February. Having an abortion is not to be used as birth control as it is often used. Abortion is what is “unconscionable.” Who says abortion is a right? Not God, if you look in the Bible. God detests the shedding of innocent blood. How much more is the blood spilled in an abortion? Support of abortion is going against the true and living God. He knows every detail of everyone’s life. He knows everything about your life and what you have done or “stood up for.” America has killed millions of her future citizens through abortion. These girls and women need supporting and loving people in their lives to be encouraged not to abort their preborn babies. God will forgive one who has repented. Abortion takes its toll on those who have had one. Giving a newborn baby to a couple who will love and care for this child is the answer all the way around.