Letter: A vote for Trump

Dear Editor:

Is President Trump sometimes arrogant? Is President Trump sometimes disrespectful? Is President Trump sometimes rude? The answer to all three would be yes.

Please read my whole article before making a judgement. In 2016 I did not vote for Trump to be president, I voted so that Hillary would not be. Nov. 3, 2020 I will vote hoping President Trump will have another four years. Last week’s debate should have convinced all Americans what you can expect from Joe Biden, or better yet, what you can not expect.

What the Liberal news media will not tell you is that Joe lied many times during the debate. Where was the fact check list that the paper normally runs after the presidential debate? I must have missed it. Don’t let the Liberal media lead you astray. Check out the true facts and come to your own conclusion, not what the Liberals want you to think.

Ask yourself what Biden did in the eight years as vice president, or better yet the past 47 years in Washington. If he did nothing in all that time, what makes you think he will do it now. Ever hear the saying you don’t know what you have until you lose it?