Land preservation places restrictions on parcels of land, which limit future subdivision and development. It’s a way for landowners to protect the land they love in perpetuity while helping all of us balance the rapid growth in Cumberland County.

Vince DiFilippo, while serving as a member of the Silver Spring Township Board of Supervisors, joined the Cumberland County Agricultural Land Preservation Board in 2007 because he believed that protecting farmland in Pennsylvania was critical. Understanding that the county farmland program was meant to preserve larger tracts of farmland, he sought to also start a municipal program that would allow for preservation of smaller farms and wooded properties.

Mobilizing people and resources for a ballot referendum in Silver Spring Township (helped by some very dedicated volunteers), Vince saw the referendum pass in 2013. Silver Spring Township became the only taxpayer-funded municipal conservation easement-based land preservation program in Pennsylvania west of Chester County.

Becoming a Cumberland County commissioner in 2016, Vince turned his attention to expanding the county farmland program. Allocation of Cumberland County general fund monies toward preservation grew from $250,000 in 2016 to $850,000 in 2021 and has been holding steady for the last few years. More money means more preserved farmland: 7,858 acres since 2016.

On May 16, vote Vincent DiFilippo for Cumberland County commissioner. Vince has consistently supported prioritized land preservation along with smart, balanced growth for Cumberland County.

For those voters who will be pulling up a Democratic ballot on Election Day, after selecting Jean Foschi (also in favor of land preservation), please write in Vincent DiFilippo. Let’s send a message to state and local government officials that Cumberland County residents are overwhelmingly in favor of land preservation.

Laura Brown

Silver Spring Township Supervisor