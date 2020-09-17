 Skip to main content
Letter: A try at saving lives

Dear Editor:

Over the past several months our country has been and is being torn apart with protests, riots, pillage and plunder. One cause is the killing of a Black man, Michael Floyd.

Organizations rightfully rose up to protest, but over time they have been corrupted and are now on a spiral downward, in my opinion, to destroy the fabric of our society and our form of government.

I suggest in an effort to stop the killings, young men and women in the 15-35 age group consider the following advice — If stopped as a “subject of interest” by a government authority, local police or other legitimate authority, do the following: 1. Stop when approached; 2. Respond to questions politely; 3. Do not resist; 4. Submit to body search regardless of how humiliating; and 5. Do not, repeat, do not try to escape.

You may legitimately end up in jail, but you will be alive. The alternative is to almost guarantee being shot and probably killed. Be smart, stay alive.

Dick Rodney

Carlisle

