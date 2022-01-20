Letter: A tip of the hat

Ben Franklin is credited with saying, “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”

We’ve known for years that practical, hands-on learning is one of the best approaches to teaching. Nowhere is this more evident than at the Yellow Breeches Educational Center, a nonprofit school for students with special emotional needs. Here, math is taught in the kitchen through cooking and baking. Science and horticulture are taught through the construction of the greenhouses and gardening. And physical education is taught by taking students on nature hikes through the forests of Cumberland Valley. Even basic survival skills are taught during camping trips that often involve shelter building, swimming and canoeing.

Taylor Smith and Karen Lawson, co-teachers working with fourth and fifth graders, developed a token economy where students earned tickets for good behavior and completing assignments. Students then used their savings to Christmas shop. Initially concerned that money would be spent on toys and treats, the teachers were pleased by the conscientious selections made by their students. The kids only purchased necessities in addition to things their family could use.

Students kept track of their spending and took their presents back to school to wrap. They also wrapped personal hygiene items that they got for themselves so they would have something to open on Christmas Day, given that many of them come from underprivileged backgrounds.

As a retired teacher and professor of education, I was inspired by Yellow Breeches’ mission and the work of these two teachers in particular. I tip my hat to their dedication and creativity knowing that they are truly making a positive impact for their students and for their community.

Dean Smith

Naples, Florida

former Big Spring teacher

