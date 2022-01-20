 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A tip of the hat

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Ben Franklin is credited with saying, “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”

We’ve known for years that practical, hands-on learning is one of the best approaches to teaching. Nowhere is this more evident than at the Yellow Breeches Educational Center, a nonprofit school for students with special emotional needs. Here, math is taught in the kitchen through cooking and baking. Science and horticulture are taught through the construction of the greenhouses and gardening. And physical education is taught by taking students on nature hikes through the forests of Cumberland Valley. Even basic survival skills are taught during camping trips that often involve shelter building, swimming and canoeing.

Taylor Smith and Karen Lawson, co-teachers working with fourth and fifth graders, developed a token economy where students earned tickets for good behavior and completing assignments. Students then used their savings to Christmas shop. Initially concerned that money would be spent on toys and treats, the teachers were pleased by the conscientious selections made by their students. The kids only purchased necessities in addition to things their family could use.

People are also reading…

Students kept track of their spending and took their presents back to school to wrap. They also wrapped personal hygiene items that they got for themselves so they would have something to open on Christmas Day, given that many of them come from underprivileged backgrounds.

As a retired teacher and professor of education, I was inspired by Yellow Breeches’ mission and the work of these two teachers in particular. I tip my hat to their dedication and creativity knowing that they are truly making a positive impact for their students and for their community.

Dean Smith

Naples, Florida

former Big Spring teacher

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Troubling indeed

Letter: Troubling indeed

I read two editorials in the Jan. 3 Sentinel that caused me grave concern. One stating the U.S. is no longer considered a democracy but an ano…

Letter: A focus on early diagnosis

Letter: A focus on early diagnosis

The Alzheimer's Association announces a new campaign called “Time to Talk,” which focuses on the benefits of early detection and diagnosis of …

Letter: Televise the hearings

Letter: Televise the hearings

Lately some members of the media and the Jan. 6 committee have been teasing the idea of having televised primetime hearings. This would mean t…

Letter: Victory for coalition

Letter: Victory for coalition

The PA Coalition for Trans Youth ends 2021 on a high note and is proud to announce our first victory in fighting hate, bigotry and discriminat…

Letter: For the greater good

Letter: For the greater good

My wife and I recently visited the Smithsonian Museum of American History. The WWII displays relative to the time we’re living in now are espe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News