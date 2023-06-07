LeTort Elementary recently had their talent show. This was a chance for the kids to shine in front of their classmates, teachers, parents and family members. A group of teachers kicked things off behind a blue tarp pretending to be synchronized swimmers. It was funny and appreciated by all.

Seeing the kids show their talents and receive recognition and applause of the audience was uplifting. Singing, playing musical instruments, performing comedy, roller skating, dancing and more were talents showcased.

For those youngsters in kindergarten to 5th grade, it’s important to have that moment in the spotlight when classroom performance doesn’t matter; a time to step out of the shadow and get a boost to their self-esteem. For the kids that weren’t in the talent show, but watched sitting on the gym floor, they might have been thinking, I could have done that. Sometimes planting the seed of what can be, sparks confidence and action in the future.

Thanks to all the teachers, support staff and administration at LeTort Elementary for succeeding in providing a wonderful event and in educating the students in a tough year coming out of COVID.

Teachers, enjoy your summer, recharge your batteries. Come back to the noble profession of teaching and making a difference in the lives of your students! Great job, LeTort!

Art Kunst

Carlisle