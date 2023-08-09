We are approaching a very important time in the history of our country: another presidential election. I realize that many Americans would rather not think or talk politics, but when the fate of our nation, and its threat of losing our place in the world’s standing, is in jeopardy, then this is a serious time! Unfortunately, we are programmed from a very young age to think Democrat or Republican, but life is not that simple! Most free-thinking Americans will admit that we have a serious problem facing us in the upcoming election; a great many Americans are not happy with the obvious individuals who are primed to be the frontrunners in either party; they both carry unfavorable baggage!

That’s not to say that they had not been an asset to their country in the past, but it is a fact - whether you are tuned in to CNN, MSNBC, FOX or Newsmax that Biden and Trump are not our nation’s first choices. Of course, within their respective parties they may be, but history has proven that in order to win in a general election the independent voters must be considered. And country should always come before party - at least for dedicated patriot Americans. This is a time to abandon simple ideas of loyalty and think of country for our children, our grandchildren and beyond.

So now we will watch the first of several political debates this month. Not all candidates will participate for one reason or another. None of those reasons are valid! Americans deserve to hear from candidates on both sides of the aisle. None should assume that their past performance will carry them past the upcoming debates; especially when new and energetic candidates might offer a better future for our nation.

Eugenio M. Albano

Harrisburg