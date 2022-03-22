Letter: A thank you to participants

AMVETS Post 274 Carlisle would like to thank all the participants in the 2022 Americanism Program sponsored by the Department of Pennsylvania AMVETS. We would like to commend all participants from St. Patrick Catholic School and Carlisle Area schools who took the time and effort to submit entries into this year's program. The them this year was "Why should we honor and respect our veterans," and judging was very fierce as all the entries we received were of the utmost quality. It was a tightly contested judging, and after intense discussion by the board of Post 274, the top three entries on each grade level were chosen on the following criteria: ability to follow instructions, attention to detail, quality of submission, attention to the topic for this year's theme, number of words and content. As commander of AMVETS Post 274 in Carlisle and working with the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 274, I would like to commend all board members and participants in supporting the American veterans. Thank you very much.