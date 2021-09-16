Letter: A thank you for event

On July 17, 2021, the 35th Annual Bob Baish Memorial Golf tournament was held at the Cumberland Gold Club. Bob was a local businessman who owned Bob Baish Glass and Body Shop. He was a sports enthusiast and strongly supported the Carlisle and Newville communities. He, along with supporters, started the Newville Midget Football program, was president of the Newville Little League, and a PIAA official for the Carlisle YMCA and Big Spring swimming and diving events. Bob was instrumental in purchasing property to enlarge the Newville Little League playing fields for senior level playoffs in Cumberland County. After years of proceeds from this tournament going to the American Heart Association and cancer association, the family decided to have the proceeds go to complete the expansion of these fields. After they were completed, the family decided that another way to honor Bob was to support the local Central Hospice of Pa. Hospice is always there when help is needed beyond family’s love and care in a time of tragedy to give support and strength. So, to all the 144 golfers, loyal sponsors and volunteers, we had a successful tournament! Our gratitude to the hard work by the committee of Bill Farmer, Ken Wiser, Roger Kelly, Jim, Richard and Amy Baish, Jane Ewing and Tiffany Grace, and the 144 golfers to make this tournament a success! The Baish family hopes a good time was had by everyone, and because of all the support by the sponsors, golfers and committee, Jim, Jane and Dick were able to donate $5,000 to Hospice of Pa. in their father's name! Thank you so much to all who supported this event!