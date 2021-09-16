 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A thank you for event
0 Comments

Letter: A thank you for event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

On July 17, 2021, the 35th Annual Bob Baish Memorial Golf tournament was held at the Cumberland Gold Club. Bob was a local businessman who owned Bob Baish Glass and Body Shop. He was a sports enthusiast and strongly supported the Carlisle and Newville communities. He, along with supporters, started the Newville Midget Football program, was president of the Newville Little League, and a PIAA official for the Carlisle YMCA and Big Spring swimming and diving events. Bob was instrumental in purchasing property to enlarge the Newville Little League playing fields for senior level playoffs in Cumberland County. After years of proceeds from this tournament going to the American Heart Association and cancer association, the family decided to have the proceeds go to complete the expansion of these fields. After they were completed, the family decided that another way to honor Bob was to support the local Central Hospice of Pa. Hospice is always there when help is needed beyond family’s love and care in a time of tragedy to give support and strength. So, to all the 144 golfers, loyal sponsors and volunteers, we had a successful tournament! Our gratitude to the hard work by the committee of Bill Farmer, Ken Wiser, Roger Kelly, Jim, Richard and Amy Baish, Jane Ewing and Tiffany Grace, and the 144 golfers to make this tournament a success! The Baish family hopes a good time was had by everyone, and because of all the support by the sponsors, golfers and committee, Jim, Jane and Dick were able to donate $5,000 to Hospice of Pa. in their father's name! Thank you so much to all who supported this event!

Nancy G. Baish

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Protect your neighbors
Letters

Letter: Protect your neighbors

Many years ago when I was a young man I, like many others, served our community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. With no questions asked, w…

Letter: United we stand
Letters

Letter: United we stand

Two of the many poignant reflections on 9/11 stood out for me. One from a teacher, near tears, describing the outpouring of care and concern f…

Letter: Unity over division
Letters

Letter: Unity over division

Upon returning from vacation, I experienced the “pleasure” of reading Michael Reagan’s column “High price of Biden’s blunder” (Aug. 25) and Ca…

Letter: Thankful for response
Letters

Letter: Thankful for response

This letter is to thank retired Col. Alden M. Cunningham for his excellent response to the opinion piece titled "Fallacy of CRT." There is ple…

Letter: Power to the citizens
Letters

Letter: Power to the citizens

Obviously our nation would be better off had the present administration done nothing. What our legislators fail to grasp is freedom given to i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News