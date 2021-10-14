 Skip to main content
Letter: A tale of 5 good Samaritans

This happened Sunday, Oct. 3 at about 2 p.m. I would like to commend five good Samaritans.

My wife's sister was moving and leaving her rental mobile home in North Middleton Township. Her bathroom door did not latch. I took the door apart and showed the guts to my brother-in-law. He found that a spring was missing, so he gave me a new lock set. I returned to Carlisle to get some chisels to install the new lock set.

Then ... as I was traveling on North College Street, I had a flat tire on my truck. I pulled over, and almost immediately, two gentlemen in one car and a third man in a second car stopped and offered assistance. One man happened to have a hydraulic jack in his car. They jacked up the car but found it precarious, so they moved the jack to a different location and went about installing the spare tire.

After installing the tire, they noticed the pressure was low on it. They suggested I go to Bittinger's Car Wash on North West Street. While I was fumbling through the owner's manual to learn the correct tire pressure, yet another nice gentleman at the station told me the pressure was shown on a sticker inside the door trim. A nice thing to know!

I offered to pay for the parts, assistance and advice I was given, but all five men refused.

All I can say is "thank you, gentlemen." To all who read this, please note there are good citizens who live in and near Carlisle.

Jack Griffith

Carlisle

