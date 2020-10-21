Letter: A salute to United Way

Dear Editor:
Safe Harbour is proud to be a partner agency of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County.
Through its annual campaign, the United Way provides vital funding that allows Safe Harbour to provide housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families. Additionally, United Way acts as a significant partner with our human service community. Their ability to educate and advocate for human services is valuable to those of us working day in and day out to improve our community, one life at a time.
The United Way also uses its platform to raise awareness of emerging issues facing the most vulnerable members of our community. Through the past six months, our community and our country have faced the new and unexpected challenges of COVID-19. Shelters such as ours could not lockdown completely because our clients needed the critical services we provide. United Way has stepped in to provide extra support to Safe Harbour and other local non-profits with Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund, equipping us with the personal protective equipment and other essentials to continue our important work safely.
Looking forward to the new challenges that face our society, as this virus still threatens our community and unemployment levels remain high, we are reminded that we need to work together to generate solutions so that no one is left behind. We must help our neighbors to be certain that everyone can thrive. We are grateful that the United Way has chosen to acknowledge the varying degrees of need that exist in our area and is working cooperatively to improve the lives of everyone facing hardship.
Please support the United Way 2020 campaign to make Carlisle and Cumberland County the community that keeps everyone on the path of stability and good health.
Scott K. Shewell
President Safe Harbour
