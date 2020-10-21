Letter: A salute to United Way

Dear Editor:

Safe Harbour is proud to be a partner agency of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County.

Through its annual campaign, the United Way provides vital funding that allows Safe Harbour to provide housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families. Additionally, United Way acts as a significant partner with our human service community. Their ability to educate and advocate for human services is valuable to those of us working day in and day out to improve our community, one life at a time.

The United Way also uses its platform to raise awareness of emerging issues facing the most vulnerable members of our community. Through the past six months, our community and our country have faced the new and unexpected challenges of COVID-19. Shelters such as ours could not lockdown completely because our clients needed the critical services we provide. United Way has stepped in to provide extra support to Safe Harbour and other local non-profits with Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund, equipping us with the personal protective equipment and other essentials to continue our important work safely.