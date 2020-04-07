Letter: A salute to the president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

The current COVID-19 crisis is one we can all agree and pray for a solution to rein it in and hopefully eradicate it.

I do pray to God that all current elected officials, regardless of political party, will work together to solve this virus crisis.

Thank God we have a president who has been working hard to lead the U.S. through this time in our nation's history. President Trump was right to out a travel restriction ban to China and other nations that had this virus, trying to prevent a further widespread disaster.

Our president is still correct that we, the United States, need a border wall on our southern border and tighter national security. The days of an open border policy need to end.

Yes, every person entering America needs to be screened in every way, especially health screenings, to prevent this type of crisis from taking place again.

God bless and lead President Trump and his administration. His policies will be vindicated by this.

T.J. Murray

Mechanicsburg

