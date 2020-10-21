Letter: A salute to school bus drivers

Dear Editor:

During the week of Oct. 19, Pennsylvania joins the nation in celebration of National School Bus Safety Week.

The theme for this year’s School Bus Safety Week is, "Red Lights Mean STOP” which reminds all of us to pay extra special attention during this time of the year when our school buses are out on their routes. Please watch for stopped buses and children crossing as they board and exit their buses.

Statistics show that school buses are the safest way to transport students to and from school every day. Many factors contribute to that safety record. Today’s school buses have protective seating, high crash standards, rollover protection features, and are designed to be highly visible. These buses are tougher, cleaner, safer, and more diligently maintained than ever before. In addition, today’s buses are staffed by a dedicated workforce of experienced drivers well trained in safety procedures.

The Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA) would like to take a moment to recognize Pennsylvania’s school bus drivers. We especially want to show our appreciation to our drivers for their commitment to the safety of our students during a year in which they have faced many unprecedented challenges.