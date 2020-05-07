Letter A salute to nurses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Editor:

As Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu and I rounded across the hospital campuses the past few weeks, we were impressed by the skill and compassion of our health care teams. Our patients are complex, and you’ve sacrificed yourselves to rise to your calling: taking care of others.

The week of May 10 through May 16 is National Hospital Week, where we recognize the innovation and selflessness of health care workers in keeping our communities healthy. This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic and as we prepare to begin the process of safely and gradually returning to normal operations.

Before that, though, the week of May 6 through May 12 has great meaning to all the nurses throughout Geisinger, as we recognize National Nurses Week.

Nurses play a vital role in caring for patients, comforting families, leading our teams and helping protect our communities. Many nurses have been asked to step into new roles during this crisis as our needs have changed, and their skills and experience are crucial in supporting our response to COVID-19.

Every nurse is critically important, and there is no way we can call out all of the efforts that have occurred over the last weeks.