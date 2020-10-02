Letter: A salute to county effort

Dear Editor:

In contrast to the figurative fireworks at the national and state government level on a number of fronts, it is with pride that I take this moment to point out to Cumberland County residents that their county is working hard “under the radar” delivering critical services to Cumberland County residents

Those services include 9-1-1, justice services/courts, pursuing collection of victim restitution, providing aging and community services such as meals on wheels to our residents, adoption assistance, conducting child abuse investigations, issuing protection from abuse orders, crime victim/witness assistance, serving the intellectually disabled, recording deeds, registering wills, operating recycling and hazardous waste disposal programs, issuing concealed carry permits, issuing hunting and fishing licenses.

In addition, the county is currently administering $22 million of Federal Care Act funding intended to alleviate the devastating financial impact of COVID-19 to the business community. My office has also ensured all of our human service providers have continued to get paid, ensuring to the extent we can, that these vital community services continue to be offered to those in need.