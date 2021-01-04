Letter: A rush to sell Claremont

Dear Editor:

The apparent urgency of Cumberland County’s Commissioners to proceed with the sale of Claremont Nursing Home should be a red flag for county residents. It conjures up memories of two other ill-fated pursuits: 1.) the attempt by the Cumberland Valley School District to acquire the McCormick tract in Silver Spring Township by eminent domain, and 2.) construction of a Chick-fil-A in a heavily congested traffic-snarled location abutting a Camp Hill residential neighborhood and its school.

In both cases, a protracted public examination revealed that the benefactors of these misbegotten schemes were local politicians with such financial ties as to create conflicts of interest for all.

In the midst of the worst pandemic in a century, Claremont provides an option for folks not financially able to access similar care services, and satisfies the county code’s mandate.

Let this project receive the same scrutiny as did both the McCormick tract and Chick-fil-A. And investigate other collaborative efforts in adjoining counties that could generate economies-of-scale savings, allowing the home’s financial concerns to be addressed in a more acceptable fashion.