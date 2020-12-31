Letter: A relief bill compromise

Dear Editor:

Mr. Joyce, we’re having a lot of trouble passing the COVID relief bills and I’d like to make a suggestion to help get things done. The house should consider a “no rider” bill for the relief funds that are being held hostage for other items.

If everyone agrees there should be a set amount of dollars for Americans, $600 vs $2,000 in this case, why don’t we simply introduce a bill for a generally agreed upon amount and put it to a vote. The bill should simply set the amount and state clearly no riders are permitted in the bill.

I understand the tradition of pork packing to gain support for bills, but there should be some kind of exception for “no rider” bills to get specific issues resolved. If elected representatives are truly committed to serving the people, this should be a relatively simple approach to passing important bills. Thanks for your service.

Michael Finkenbinder

Lower Frankford Township

