Letter: A push for minimum wage

Dear Editor:

I am trying to understand the Republican party and its stance against the raise to $15 minimum wage. According to the Pa. General Assembly website the salary of a junior legislator is now $88,610 per year and with 69 days scheduled to be in session this year.

If my calculations are correct that amounts to $1284.20 a day. Breaking it down even further an 8-hour day = $160.52 an hour. A 10-hour day = $128.42 per hour, a 12-hour day = $107.02 per hour or if 24-hour day with 1 hour off for three meals = $61.15 per hour. All slightly above the $15 per hour they are against.

Add this to the $177 per day per diem (untaxed and no needed receipts I assume) nets another $12.213 for 69 days of work. And .58 cents a mile for transportation costs which on a 50-mile round trip nets another $2001 for the 69 days of travel to work.

Since Rep. Barb Gleim and Sen. Judy Ward are my representatives to the state of Pennsylvania and wish to respond to this and correct any and all of the mistakes I may have unintentionally made please respond to a letter to the editor for all to see. Thank you.

Thomas L. Gruver

West Pennsboro Township

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0