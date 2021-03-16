Letter: A plan that works

A plan that works

This law comes at a critical time and provides help to schools, state and local governments, small businesses, and individuals including those unemployed and uninsured. It gives 70% of the tax breaks to households earning $91,000 or less.

By comparison, the tax “reform” plan costing about the same amount that former President Trump signed in 2018 benefited primarily corporations and the wealthy. It provided about half of all the tax reductions to the top 5% of households — those making over $300,000 — according to the Brookings Institution. The benefits were supposed to trickle down to low earners, but as usual with this kind of top-down approach, they didn’t. The Republicans who pretended to be so concerned about the deficit this time around didn’t have any such qualms when their own party was in control.