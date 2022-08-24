 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A personality contest?

Have you seen them? Those television ads for our two Senatorial candidates, that can lure you into nothing more than a personality contest between two men who are critically different in every way. However, as entertaining as those little film clips of their backgrounds and personal lifestyles may be now, they’ll be quickly forgotten when the time comes and we learn how our “winner” represented us with the vote he cast, for or against serious legislation. In those moments of national (and often international) importance, how our new senator voted is all that will matter to us.

There’s a good probability even more superficial TV ads will come, so we the electorate may need to go deeper on our own to sort out the widely differing policy positions and heartfelt personal beliefs that are held by our two candidates before we cast our vote for either “personality”! We have a right to count on his vote in the Senate, as a vote that would be ours! Isn’t that exactly what we’ll be electing one of them to do?

Deciding along with you,

Susanne Porter

Carlisle

