Letter: A personality contest?

Have you seen them? Those television ads for our two Senatorial candidates, that can lure you into nothing more than a personality contest between two men who are critically different in every way. However, as entertaining as those little film clips of their backgrounds and personal lifestyles may be now, they’ll be quickly forgotten when the time comes and we learn how our “winner” represented us with the vote he cast, for or against serious legislation. In those moments of national (and often international) importance, how our new senator voted is all that will matter to us.