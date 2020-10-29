Letter: A new approach

Dear Editor:

We need a new approach to government and public policy problem-solving. Our democracy's strength and the quality of life of our children and grandchildren hang in the balance. We face sharp political, social, and economic divides, compounded by hyper-partisan polarization, legislative gridlock, and unwarranted distrust of ‘others.’

Lincoln’s timeless wisdom applies, “The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. … As our case is new, we must think anew, and act anew.”

Therefore, today we need innovative leaders adept at unifying people and facilitating strategic cross-sector collaboration among businesses, local and state governments, nonprofits, and citizens. We need leaders who think like outstanding classroom discussion facilitators — who know that job one is to listen carefully to everyone. We need leaders who are community-building, positive-sum thinkers (‘We can all win together’). We need leaders who understand that diversity is America’s core strength, not a weakness — and who see ‘others’ as valued community-building partners.