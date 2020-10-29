Letter: A new approach

Dear Editor:
We need a new approach to government and public policy problem-solving. Our democracy's strength and the quality of life of our children and grandchildren hang in the balance. We face sharp political, social, and economic divides, compounded by hyper-partisan polarization, legislative gridlock, and unwarranted distrust of ‘others.’
Lincoln’s timeless wisdom applies, “The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. … As our case is new, we must think anew, and act anew.”
Therefore, today we need innovative leaders adept at unifying people and facilitating strategic cross-sector collaboration among businesses, local and state governments, nonprofits, and citizens. We need leaders who think like outstanding classroom discussion facilitators — who know that job one is to listen carefully to everyone. We need leaders who are community-building, positive-sum thinkers (‘We can all win together’). We need leaders who understand that diversity is America’s core strength, not a weakness — and who see ‘others’ as valued community-building partners.
The superb answers provided by these candidates for the Patriot-News’ Voters Guide suggest they are the type of leaders we need: Shanna Danielson, Janelle Crossley, Todd Rowley, Eugene DePasquale, Sarah Hammond, Nicole Miller, Tara Shakespeare, Doug Ross, and Brittney Rodas.
Notably, all of their incumbent opponents “did not provide information” for the voters guide, demonstrating arrogance, flawed strategic thinking, and no sense of duty and accountability. Evidently, they think themselves ‘safe’ in their gerrymandered districts and not accountable.
Elected public service in America is a sacred duty with the obligation to truthfully answer legitimate questions from citizens and news organizations. Let’s elect leaders who will “think and act anew” with a genuine sense of duty to We the People!
Rick Coplen
Carlisle
