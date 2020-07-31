Letter: A need for rental assistance

Dear Editor:
It looks like the COVID-19 pandemic will last for some time. Our current best case scenario may be to get back to where the country was in June, before “re-opening” led to spikes in the virus’ spread. When we somehow do that, preservation of stable housing should be a priority.
First, we need discipline to slow the spread. Then we must take practical measures for isolating those who test positive and those who have come in contact with them. This public health strategy is used successfully in all epidemics that spread from person to person. Evictions and foreclosures thwart the pubic interest at this time.
What kind of "isolating" will be necessary in our country for many months to come? Everyone subject to it needs to be able to isolate at home for 14 days or more. That is, they need to stop working and they need a home to which they can retreat.
Congress addressed it in the CARES Act back in March: extra unemployment benefits and a hold on evictions from federally-aided housing. However, both of these have expired. To its credit, Pennsylvania used some of its CARES money to establish a rental assistance program. It’s not complicated: landlord and tenant apply for up to $750 per month, with the money going directly to the landlord.
Congress should use this model for the nation in its next Coronavirus relief act by setting aside $100 billion for rental assistance and making the evictions moratorium truly nationwide.
We know U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is a strong opponent of what he calls “disincentives” to work. Since he clearly wants everyone to go back to work, he should support this expenditure to keep them housed when sick or exposed to COVID-19. With 30 million workers still laid off due to the virus.
