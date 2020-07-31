Letter: A need for rental assistance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

It looks like the COVID-19 pandemic will last for some time. Our current best case scenario may be to get back to where the country was in June, before “re-opening” led to spikes in the virus’ spread. When we somehow do that, preservation of stable housing should be a priority.

First, we need discipline to slow the spread. Then we must take practical measures for isolating those who test positive and those who have come in contact with them. This public health strategy is used successfully in all epidemics that spread from person to person. Evictions and foreclosures thwart the pubic interest at this time.

What kind of "isolating" will be necessary in our country for many months to come? Everyone subject to it needs to be able to isolate at home for 14 days or more. That is, they need to stop working and they need a home to which they can retreat.

Congress addressed it in the CARES Act back in March: extra unemployment benefits and a hold on evictions from federally-aided housing. However, both of these have expired. To its credit, Pennsylvania used some of its CARES money to establish a rental assistance program. It’s not complicated: landlord and tenant apply for up to $750 per month, with the money going directly to the landlord.