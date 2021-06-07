Letter: A moving ceremony

Dear Editor:

I attended the Remembrance and Rededication Ceremony at Memorial Park at the Lincoln Cemetery on Memorial Day. This program, sponsored by the Baines-Stackfield American Legion Post 826, the Borough of Carlisle, and the Cumberland County Historical Society, was a moving tribute to the many men and women in uniform, who have served this country, including the 50 Black men who served in the Civil War and are buried in the Lincoln Cemetery. As one speaker noted, they served this country even when this country did not "value their lives."

The program included remarks by Col. Kandace Daffin, a Class of 2021 student at the U.S. Army War College. She was accompanied by her son, a cadet at West Point, and her twin daughters who just graduated from high school and will be attending West Point. Her remarks were inspiring and acknowledged the debt we all owe to those who served and sacrificed their lives. The national American Legion also recognized area resident Danny Jones for his 60 years of membership and his service to our country.