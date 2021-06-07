 Skip to main content
Letter: A moving ceremony
Letter: A moving ceremony

Dear Editor:

I attended the Remembrance and Rededication Ceremony at Memorial Park at the Lincoln Cemetery on Memorial Day. This program, sponsored by the Baines-Stackfield American Legion Post 826, the Borough of Carlisle, and the Cumberland County Historical Society, was a moving tribute to the many men and women in uniform, who have served this country, including the 50 Black men who served in the Civil War and are buried in the Lincoln Cemetery. As one speaker noted, they served this country even when this country did not "value their lives."

The program included remarks by Col. Kandace Daffin, a Class of 2021 student at the U.S. Army War College. She was accompanied by her son, a cadet at West Point, and her twin daughters who just graduated from high school and will be attending West Point. Her remarks were inspiring and acknowledged the debt we all owe to those who served and sacrificed their lives. The national American Legion also recognized area resident Danny Jones for his 60 years of membership and his service to our country.

I found the program moving, thoughtful, and respectful to the soldiers and the many other Black Carlisle citizens buried at the Lincoln Cemetery. I was disappointed that this incredible program, representing years of efforts by local residents to reclaim this sacred ground was not covered in our local newspaper. When the grave stones were summarily removed, some of our town's history was lost. This ceremony and program acknowledged that hurt and loss.

However, for those looking for more on this program, Channel 27 and the Patriot News were there, and have pictures of the ceremony on their websites, including the honor and color guards and the many area residents who came out to pay respects on Memorial Day.

Paula Bussard

Carlisle

