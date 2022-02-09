 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A modest proposal

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Vaccination for coronavirus, a highly contentious issue accurately and faithfully reported in The Sentinel, finds happy resolution in an uncomplicated practice from biblical times, one easily applied to downtown Carlisle, our commonwealth and our country.

Those exercising their right to refuse vaccination might show consideration for their fellow man by hanging cowbells from their necks, loudly announcing "Unclean! Unclean! Unclean!" to their neighbors on our friendly streets.

This course of action has the additional benefit of renewing domestic manufacture of cowbells.

Henry G. Gole

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another leftist hoax

Letter: Another leftist hoax

In the Jan. 15 publication, there are two letters to the editor, both refer to our country as a democracy. The country is not a democracy, we …

Letter: Wrong move for Biden

Letter: Wrong move for Biden

I find it disheartening to hear President Biden’s recent statement on filling the open position on the U.S. Supreme Court. He has eliminated o…

Letter: Don't be hoodwinked

Letter: Don't be hoodwinked

Hoodwink — that’s what our legislature is trying to do to us with HB 2207. This bill would amend Pennsylvania’s Constitution to create a so-ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News