Letter: A modest proposal

Vaccination for coronavirus, a highly contentious issue accurately and faithfully reported in The Sentinel, finds happy resolution in an uncomplicated practice from biblical times, one easily applied to downtown Carlisle, our commonwealth and our country.

Those exercising their right to refuse vaccination might show consideration for their fellow man by hanging cowbells from their necks, loudly announcing "Unclean! Unclean! Unclean!" to their neighbors on our friendly streets.

This course of action has the additional benefit of renewing domestic manufacture of cowbells.

Henry G. Gole

Carlisle

