I love your editorial policy that somehow manages to find two opinions that build convincing cases on the opposite sides of hot topics. March 17 was an unfortunate exception to that tradition.

Did you try to find a realistic opinion about the Pentagon budget that points out that it is the very largest of all federal budget segments? That audits of Pentagon spending fail; that their methods of protection expose us to life-long dangers, as reported in the recent study of military pilots and ground crews (“Higher cancer rates found in military pilots, ground crews” by the Associated Press, March 19); that our stockpile and deployed nuke weapons threaten life on earth as we know it. Our military budget is as big as several of the next big spenders combined. Are we too stupid to spend efficiently?

Let’s admit the obvious:.

1. Military action has had mixed results. Starting with the Civil War/war between the states, the military action by the southern states did not result in secession. Vietnam was a disaster. Afghanistan and Iraq were not a "Mission accomplished!" The result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not what Russia expected. When will we ever learn?

2. Our weapons are much too destructive for our own good. WWII "blockbusters" were small potatoes. It just costs too much in materiel and personnel. War is not covered. Home owner insurance companies know that war is too destructive to be insured.

3. Besides the monetary and personnel costs, the military corrupts our moral character, both as a nation and as individuals. In the WWII era, American citizens of Japanese heritage were imprisoned and their possessions confiscated; moral deterioration on a national level that filtered into Canada.

I love your editorial opposites practice. Keep it up!

David Hiebert

Silver Spring Township