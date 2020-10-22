Letter: A military influence in vote

A military influence in vote
Dear Editor:
This election has made me think a lot about my father, who is deceased, and my grandchildren, who have their whole lives ahead of them. On both their behalf’s, I write this letter to encourage my Trump supporting friends and neighbors to carefully consider their 2020 vote. Our community is enriched by the presence of active-duty and retired military persons and I want to speak directly to them.
My father left college to enlist in the Army during World War II. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant and shipped overseas where he saw combat in Germany. He was wounded and evacuated to France by train. Sometime during his transport, he regained consciousness long enough to discover a tag around his neck reading, “amputate right arm.” My father was not a “sucker” for enlisting and defending the country he loved. His best friend did not survive that battle and I am named after him. My Dad’s buddy, Mike, was not a “loser” having sacrificed his life for our freedom.
My father was a lifelong Republican, but I am confident he would not vote for Donald Trump in this election. I suspect he would see Trump the way many of our military leaders view him — a threat to American democracy and safety, not a compassionate commander-in-chief, but a user of the military for his personal gain.
Two military leaders, Generals James Mattis and John Kelly, may have initially thought that policies were more important than character, but they saw this man for who he really is and concluded that obedience to a corrupt commander could not supersede loyalty to country and the Constitution.
I have confidence in the assessments of Generals Mattis and Kelly over the Proud Boys, QAnon, and Vladimir Putin – I am hoping you do too.
Michael Roberts
Carlisle
