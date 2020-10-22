Letter: A military influence in vote

A military influence in vote

Dear Editor:

This election has made me think a lot about my father, who is deceased, and my grandchildren, who have their whole lives ahead of them. On both their behalf’s, I write this letter to encourage my Trump supporting friends and neighbors to carefully consider their 2020 vote. Our community is enriched by the presence of active-duty and retired military persons and I want to speak directly to them.

My father left college to enlist in the Army during World War II. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant and shipped overseas where he saw combat in Germany. He was wounded and evacuated to France by train. Sometime during his transport, he regained consciousness long enough to discover a tag around his neck reading, “amputate right arm.” My father was not a “sucker” for enlisting and defending the country he loved. His best friend did not survive that battle and I am named after him. My Dad’s buddy, Mike, was not a “loser” having sacrificed his life for our freedom.