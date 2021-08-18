Letter: A matter of public health

I see that state Sen. Mike Regan is criticizing Gov. Tom Wolf for requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for state hospital workers, corrections officers and others. He claims this is a "personal health choice." This is patently ridiculous. Apparently, he hasn’t heard that we are still in a pandemic, with more than 500 deaths in Cumberland County due to it. In fact, there has recently been a surge in cases of COVID due to the Delta variant. Vaccination is not a personal health choice. It is a matter of public health, not personal health. Being vaccinated helps prevent the transmission of the coronavirus to other people. It does not affect just the person making this decision.