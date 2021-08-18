Letter: A matter of public health

I see that state Sen. Mike Regan is criticizing Gov. Tom Wolf for requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for state hospital workers, corrections officers and others. He claims this is a "personal health choice." This is patently ridiculous. Apparently, he hasn’t heard that we are still in a pandemic, with more than 500 deaths in Cumberland County due to it. In fact, there has recently been a surge in cases of COVID due to the Delta variant. Vaccination is not a personal health choice. It is a matter of public health, not personal health. Being vaccinated helps prevent the transmission of the coronavirus to other people. It does not affect just the person making this decision.
Sen. Regan is engaging in a tremendous disservice to all of us. It is outrageous that he and other Republicans keep trying to frustrate the scientifically driven efforts to end this pandemic. They need to stop.
Tom DeWall
Carlisle