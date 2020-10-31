Letter: A matter of faith

Dear Editor:

To the Cumberland County faith community, as one of you, I understand the concern some may have about Trump's caustic and combative manor. However, we are not selecting a religious leader; we are electing a president. It is best not to confuse them.

I grew up in the shadow of New York City's skyline. I am used to the brusque NY personality and colorful style of expression. One should not judge by outward manor what lives in the heart (1Sam 16:7). I cannot possibly catalog four years of his administration's laudable accomplishments here. This is most regrettable, as they seem to have gotten lost in the haze of the pandemic and its resulting impact upon the economy. You know, the economy Trump dramatically improved. How quickly we forget!

Dear friends, though Trump may have a gruff exterior and, like all of us, human shortcomings, isn't it much more important, that, unlike his competitor, he will combat rising anti-American Marxism that threatens our religious freedom and way of life?

To quote a campaign slogan from 1968, an eerily similar time of unrest — "This time, vote like your whole world depended on it."

Richard Tomredle

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0