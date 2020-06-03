Letter: A masked/maskless minefield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

A Target employee ended up with a broken arm. A cashier in Pa. was punched in the face. A San Antonio bus passenger was shot. A Dollar Store guard in Michigan was was killed. All of the above people were part of a developing minefield in which retailers are merely trying to enforce medical guidelines.

Once again, Mr. Trump’s presidential modeling, similar to his three years of name calling, lying, degradation of women and minorities, degradation of soldiers (McCain and Vindman), and degradation of medical leaders (Dr. Bright) has infected a nation’s response to the most serious pandemic in 100 years.

His newest model of not wearing a mask debunks the advice of foremost medical leaders. Mr. Trump fuels his army to act with rogue abandon, and we see those soldiers roaming about grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, Targets, Dollar Stores, buses, and gas stations recklessly endangering others using presidential approval.

The consequences of Mr. Trump’s most recent modeling encourages his followers to act without regard to the physical health of our families, friends, cashiers, bus drivers, pharmacists, convenience store employees, and innocent children who stand by.