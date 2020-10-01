Letter: A look at the issues

Dear Editor:

As a retired local property owner and parent to two adult children in the area, the upcoming presidential election is focusing my attention on the candidates and their plans to protect and foster opportunities for my kids in two areas.

Health Care. Obamacare allowed my two children stay on my health insurance after they left school and ensured that my child with a pre-existing condition was covered. Joe Biden supports this kind of approach, which saved our family’s bacon. Donald Trump wants to repeal Obamacare and replace it, but he’s been promising that new plan seemingly forever.

The Environment. Our children are concerned about the world they are inheriting from us: not just the trends regarding wildfires on the West Coast and storms/flooding in the Southeast. They are also concerned that the federal Environmental Protection Administration is allowing Pennsylvania to continue polluting the Chesapeake Bay. While my generation may not suffer consequences from environmental degradation, our children understand that climate change is a threat to everything in their lives. One candidate wants to invest in jobs and solutions to address our environmental challenges, while the other simply denies it.

Joe Biden thinks about the future and plans for it. His opponent does not.