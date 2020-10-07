Letter: A look at military experience

Dear Editor:

This letters is in regards to criticism of Rep. Scott Perry of the 10th Congressional District in Pennsylvania.

He is in my opinion being characterized as being uncaring and out of touch with the concerns of his constituents. I feel this is not true and unfair.

I do not know him personally, but can relate to his experience as a military commander in the United States Army. He rose through the ranks to to become a lieutenant colonel and later to the rank of brigadier general in the Army National Guard. As such he soldiered in and commanded units at various levels of command, to include combat in the Middle East. Soldiers under his command of any race were his people.

Being a career officer myself in the United States Air Force, spanning over 31 years to include tours in Korea and Vietnam plus 30 years of the Cold War, I know what Rep. Perry experienced. I also commanded people.

You don't get anywhere in the military without properly addressing the needs of your people and their needs and problems. Mr. Perry did this in the military and now does it as a congressman where his responsibilities span vast areas of concern. Trying to do right for everyone as a politician is a tough business.