Letter: A little perspective

Dear Editor:

A recent Wall Street Journal editorial makes an argument I have been trying to make since the beginning of the coronavirus exercise.

Let's get some perspective. I will point out to anyone who will listen, not many, that we kill 30,000 citizens on our roads every year with almost half of them drunk or impaired and almost as many not wearing seat belts.

So far, as of March 24, coronavirus has not killed even 18,000 folks worldwide and we have shut down the world. I'm 71 and I'm smart enough to stay in and away from people, even my grand children, which hurts, but for now I can do that.

The rest of the folks who will only get a cold from it could keep the country running rather than shut down the economy. Holy mackerel.

Oh, and we kill a similar amount with drugs too.

We give barely more than lip service to these two killers, but the average U.S. citizen goes on daily with no big concern about them, certainly not closing down any store or giving up buying anything.

Where is our perspective?