Isn’t it amazing how words and expressions change over time? Remember the days when a mom and her little kid would visit a neighbor. The youngster, seeing a bowl of cookies, might say, “I wanna cookie!” The mom would respond quickly with , “Excuse me!.” (That meant that you’re supposed to say “please,” you little squirt!). Also, more recently, whatever happened to the “Thank you!” part of the equation? Nowadays, when you thank a waiter or waitress for their service, they respond with, “No problem.” No problem? What does that mean? Why should there be a problem? It’s part of the server’s job, or should I say, “employee’s” job. The word “server” might be misunderstood. Holy cow! A more recent reply to a “Thank you” is, “Of course.” What the heck does that mean? What happened to “You’re welcome”? Finally, here’s an example of a new, nonverbal expression. It happens when you finish your meal at a restaurant. The employee who served your meal doesn’t present you with a paper bill, where you can review the cost of the meal and leaves a space for a tip and signature. Instead, that person stands directly behind you and holds an open iPad in front of your face. The screen shows your total bill and offers an opportunity to select the amount of your “tip.” To help you, several preselected choices might be displayed: “Ten Percent___, Fifteen Percent___, Twenty Percent___, or Other___.” Wow! Suppose you had a lousy meal? The person serving you looks over your shoulder, waiting for your selected response. No pressure! However, I think most people would prefer a paper bill, placed on the table that gives the customer some time to reflect on the cost of the meal, the quality of service and, an appropriate tip.