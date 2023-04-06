Two weekends ago, Coach Cael Sanderson’s Penn State wrestling team competed in the NCAA National Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. One of the wrestlers was Levi Haines, a true freshman from down the road in Biglerville. Levi made the national finals and made Central Pennsylvania proud with his gutty performance against a 5th year grad student. Four other Penn Staters made the finals with two winning their third national titles.

Penn State ran away with their 10th national team title in the last 12 years. No other college team in the country, in any sport, has ever been this dominant. During this time period, Penn State wrestling has had 38 individual national champions with several of them winning multiple titles.

Coach Cael is a magnet for the country’s best wrestlers, though it goes beyond that. His wrestling culture pervades all aspects of the team. What you hear in post-match interviews from the coaches and wrestlers is not bragging and cockiness, but humbleness and gratitude. Coach Cael feels his job is not only preparing his wrestlers to be their best on the mat, but also to be the best person they can be in life. Wins and losses will come, however Coach Cael and his coaching staff understand that they have been entrusted with molding the young men to be grateful for the opportunity and to use their God given gifts in a positive way to the best of their ability, both on and off the mat.