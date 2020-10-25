Letter: A good leader

Dear Editor:

As we approach the election to choose a leader for our country, it’s important to look at the qualities of good leadership and choose someone who possesses those qualities.

Good leaders lead by example. Trump’s deadly example to not wear a mask to slow the spread of the virus has been followed by many of his supporters. This behavior, against his health experts’ recommendations, has caused death, sorrow, and long-term health concerns. Trump himself has become a virus to our country infecting the citizens with division, hate, and distrust; daily tearing apart who we are as a country. This is his example of leadership.

Good leaders have a vision and inspire those they lead. What vision for the next four years has Trump conveyed to us? What is his plan to deal with health care, the federal deficit, climate change, the pandemic, racism and a host of other issues? When repeatedly asked, he has no answers.