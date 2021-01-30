Letter: A general's shame

Dear Editor:

I am embarrassed to learn about the shameful actions of a Pa. congressman who lives in our Central Pa. backyards. Scott Perry, a retired PA National Guard general, was the wind behind the actions of Mr. Clark, a U.S. Justice Department employee who is under investigation for attempting to facilitate Justice Department influence to overthrow election results.

Rep. Perry breached Justice Department chain of command to engage Mr. Clark to influence former President Trump that elections were fraudulent, and consequently fed Mr. Trump's hope to maintain his presidency. Mr. Trump continued to advertise that hope to constituents who were hungry to accept his "facts."

My disappointment emerges from Mr. Perry's breach of the chain of Justice Department command when upper level administrators would not approve his idea, and he then chose to engage a lower level employee who did agree. Had Mr. Perry tried a similar tactic when serving in the military I believe he would have been shamefully demoted or discharged.