Letter: A focus on early diagnosis

The Alzheimer's Association announces a new campaign called “Time to Talk,” which focuses on the benefits of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, but only about half of those with the disease have a diagnosis. While Alzheimer’s cannot be cured, an earlier diagnosis allows the person living with the disease to be proactive and create an action plan with their families to manage disease-related challenges.

The Alzheimer's Association offers a number of resources to help families recognize the signs and start a conversation about cognitive concerns. Early detection offers many benefits, including eliminating uncertainty, allowing more time for critical care planning and access to treatment options.

If something feels different, we encourage families to make brain health a priority this year and talk about visiting a doctor. If families are in need of immediate assistance, they can call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

Brittany Grego

Media relations specialist for the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association

