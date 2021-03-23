Letter: A fiscal conservative view

Naturally, I immediately called Sen. Regan's office to find out if there were other openings and how to apply. I was told that Sen. Regan had no statement about the appointment and referred to the State Gaming Control Board. There I learned that there is no application process and no experience requirements, that Mrs. Regan had been named to the position by Sen. Jake Corman. There are seven members, all pulling down $145,000 per year, but Mrs. Regan is the only one who is a relative of a sitting member of the legislature. To be fair, this is clearly a political patronage position; the governor appoints three members, the Republicans two and the Democrats two.