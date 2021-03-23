Letter: A fiscal conservative view

Dear Editor:
I read with great interest the news that our state Senator Mike Regan's wife, Fran, had been appointed to the State Gaming Control Board with an annual salary of $145,000, a six-year term, a $177 per diem rate and a pension based on the $145,000.
Naturally, I immediately called Sen. Regan's office to find out if there were other openings and how to apply. I was told that Sen. Regan had no statement about the appointment and referred to the State Gaming Control Board. There I learned that there is no application process and no experience requirements, that Mrs. Regan had been named to the position by Sen. Jake Corman. There are seven members, all pulling down $145,000 per year, but Mrs. Regan is the only one who is a relative of a sitting member of the legislature. To be fair, this is clearly a political patronage position; the governor appoints three members, the Republicans two and the Democrats two.
As a fiscal conservative, I began adding up income and pension values for this hardworking family. As a state senator Mr. Regan makes $88, 610 plus per diem, gas and health care. He has a well-deserved pension and health care through his military background. Fran spent 24 years as a federal probation officer before she retired to start a women's health and fitness consulting business. The average pay for her past position is in the mid-50s, but I'm sure higher for her longevity. So that makes four pensions and around $234,000 for family income, give or take.
I think that is a lot for a Republican conservative who is opposed to raising the state minimum wage to earn from government, unless, of course, I too can hit the jackpot. Please let me know how to participate in this bounty.
Libby Hutcheson
Carlisle