Letter: A fall from grace

Dear Editor:

On 9 July The Sentinel published a brief Associated Press article about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s decision to retire from the Army.

His attorney states that the decision was based upon President Trump’s “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation.” The article did not mention that Vindman was selected for this year’s entering class at the Army War College (for those considered to have general officer potential) nor did it mention that he was selected for promotion to full colonel.

Both of these events took place after he was exposed as a whistle blower. If Vindman is looking for a scapegoat to blame for his perceived fall from rising star to pariah in his former profession, I suggest that he watch a tape of his arrogant, self-righteous performance before the impeachment hearing; then look in a mirror.

David W. Blackledge

Col., US Army Retired

Carlisle

