Letter: A Downtown Mile success

Dear Editor:

Employment Skills Center’s 10th Anniversary Carlisle Downtown Mile was held on Thursday, Aug. 12. Despite the extreme heat and changes due to COVID-19, this was one of our most successful and fun community events in recent years.

This year’s event had more than 600 participants, including 34 teams and 36 virtual participants from as far as Australia and Brazil.

We are incredibly thankful for the support of everyone involved in making this event possible. We are grateful that our Premier Sponsor, UPMC, returned this year, as did top sponsors Carlisle Construction Materials, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, and Vitro Architectural Glass. We could not hold this event without the support of Subway Carwash and JFC Staffing, who allow us to use their space for activities at the start and finish of the race.

Thank you to local businesses and organizations who donated prizes and services: Appalachian Running Company, Lamar Advertising, Castlerigg Wine Shop, and 1794 The Whiskey Rebellion. This year’s beer garden was a big success thanks to Café Bruges, Desperate Times Brewery, The Winery at Long Shot Farm, Market Cross Pub & Brewery, North Hanover Grille, and Back Porch Brewing.