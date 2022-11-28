Letter: A divided nation

The late, great conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh stated after the 2018 midterm elections, that the conservative red states are becoming more conservative, while the liberal blue states are becoming more liberal. It is no surprise that the conservative red states today, like Florida, Tennessee and Texas are gaining more residents — while the liberal blue states like New York, Illinois and California are seeing a loss of residents. Sadly, Pennsylvania is trending in the liberal blue state direction. This proves that Americans want to live in freedom, as embraced in conservative red states. One day soon, America could fracture into two nations: The conservative states that embrace free markets, law and order, fiscal responsibility, and adherent to Christian values, and the liberal states with their failed soft-on-crime policies, out-of-control fiscal/welfare state spending, and anti-Christian anything-goes values. This is the state of our divided nation today. God help us all.