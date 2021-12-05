Letter: A different wake-up call

Dear Editor:

Contrary to what Mr. Robert Schlusser’s letter, printed Dec. 1 in The Sentinel, would have us believe, the actual biggest threat to America is today’s fascist righ wing of the controlled anti-immigrant conservatives in the Republican Party.

The majority of U.S. citizens support immigrant relief that includes work permits and protection from deportation. The U.S. Senate must pass the Build Back Better bill without delay and protect immigrant families. A more feasible path to work and to citizenship needs to be implemented.

Immigrants are a benefit to the U.S. economy. The U.S. Census 2020 American Community Survey data release found that naturalized citizens were twice as likely to work for their own businesses than native-born residents. According to the data, 3.8% of naturalized citizens worked for themselves, compared with 1.9% of American-born residents. The trend continued in unincorporated business, as 5.3% of immigrants worked for themselves in that area, compared with 3.4% of native-born Americans.

Overall, 53.6% of naturalized citizens held wage-based or salaried positions, compared with 42.7% of U.S.-born citizens.

The data also shows that 43.3% of U.S. native-born workers reported being unemployed, while 28.2% of naturalized citizens polled said they were out of work.

Central Pennsylvania is benefiting from immigrant-owned business.

This presidential administration is working to make things better for all Americans. Voters will decide in 2022 and in the presidential election of 2024 the type of inclusive society that works best for all.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township

