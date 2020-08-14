Letter: A decisive election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Farmers harvest what they have sown. They have controlled weeds, fertilized, and cultivated hoping for a good return.

The United States is now reaping what we have been sowing for years. Rather than wringing our hands in hopelessness, it might be advisable to examine what we have been sowing, planting, and cultivating.

The Soviet Union spent years destroying churches, Bibles and Judean Christians hoping to end all religious influence. We remember the collapse of the communist government as a result.

The United States has fairly successfully outlawed religion from our society. We have ignorantly sown the mistaken idea of “Separation of Church and State” assuming it is in our constitution. We are now on a great battlefield facing the destruction of our schools, shops, courts, police, most of the media, and even our electoral system. Evil is rampant.

Congress seems to be clueless that we are harvesting what we have been sowing for years. Our greatest fear is a religious revival that may well expose our atheistic mindset.