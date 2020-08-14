Letter: A decisive election

Dear Editor:
Farmers harvest what they have sown. They have controlled weeds, fertilized, and cultivated hoping for a good return.
The United States is now reaping what we have been sowing for years. Rather than wringing our hands in hopelessness, it might be advisable to examine what we have been sowing, planting, and cultivating.
The Soviet Union spent years destroying churches, Bibles and Judean Christians hoping to end all religious influence. We remember the collapse of the communist government as a result.
The United States has fairly successfully outlawed religion from our society. We have ignorantly sown the mistaken idea of “Separation of Church and State” assuming it is in our constitution. We are now on a great battlefield facing the destruction of our schools, shops, courts, police, most of the media, and even our electoral system. Evil is rampant.
Congress seems to be clueless that we are harvesting what we have been sowing for years. Our greatest fear is a religious revival that may well expose our atheistic mindset.
The coronavirus has closed churches and schools. Some want worship to be restricted forever. Chaplains have been forbidden to pray in Jesus name. The display of the Ten Commandments is being outlawed. The cross, the symbol of One who gave His life for our freedom, is under attack. Some even resent crosses on steeples, or tombstones.
Congress wants total supreme control in its own hands. Authority is wrested from parents, teachers, police, and judges. Our sacred constitution is regarded as antique and outdated despite its successful guidance for over 240 years.
We are now facing a decisive election. Will we, the people, regain Godly control, ending violence and anarchy or face the collapse of our nation?
Fred L. Battles
Carlisle
